Rowan performers clash at Battle of the Bands to open Hollybash

Six groups of student musicians came together in the Student Center Pit on Saturday to participate in Rowan’s seventh annual Battle of the Bands. Each was competing for a grand prize of opening for Mike Posner during Rowan’s spring festival, Hollybash, on April 28.

Each band had 20 minutes on stage to perform however many songs they wanted. Three judges ranked the bands for the grand prize, while the audience voted for a fan favorite, which will open on the small stage during the festival.

“It really gives the [audience] an opportunity to get involved instead of just the judges deciding who wins,” said Devon Dyer, Director of Live Events for the Student University Programmers.

While several bands offered renditions of heavy metal covers as well as original songs, the final group, Burn Moore, ultimately took first place, while The Remedy was voted fan favorite.

“I think we did really good,”said junior criminal justice major and lead singer of The Remedy, Christian West.

After his band finished their performance he believed they had a good chance of winning.

“I think the crowd really liked us,” West said. “My brother and I did acoustic last year, but we’ll see [how everyone votes].”

On the other hand, Burn Moore featured four members: senior music major Dean Mason on the bass, sophomore composition and jazz guitar major Zach Birnbaum with lead guitar and vocals, junior biomedical engineering major Max Miller on drums and junior music industry major Andrew Moorer on lead vocals and rhythm guitar.

Commenting on their win, the group said they we surprised with the results of the show.

“All the other bands were so great,” Birnbaum said. “I was so surprised by all of the talent that was out here. But one thing that I think we had that I don’t think other people had was our crazy stage presence that we all talked about beforehand.”

“We all love [music] so much,” Moorer said. “When I saw the sign for Battle of the Bands, I knew who I wanted [to work with].”

One of the judges, Steve Solkela, who was year’s Battle of the Bands winner, commented on the group.

“They were the only ones that really seemed like they were really having fun,” he said. “I needed that tonight.”

He then went on to talk about Moorer’s leadership in the group.

“[Moorer] definitely brought the camaraderie,” Solkela said. “The other bands were missing a leader. They deserved this win by a lot.”

Burn Moore will open for Mike Posner at Hollybush on Friday, April 28.

