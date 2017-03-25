Gut Reaction: Tiny restaurant Dia De Los Burritos has massive servings

Tucked away down a side street in Pitman is a small Tex-Mex restaurant with big flavor.

I walked into Dia De Los Burritos, an orange-colored room filled with sugar skull trinkets and artwork. The restaurant was similar to the atmosphere of a cafe. A line of people placing orders extended to the door.

I picked up a small clipboard with a paper on it that read “B.Y.O.B.” or Build Your Own Burrito: a rather creative way to place an order. I decided on a chicken burrito with rice, pinto beans, smoked salsa and cheese with a side of queso for $7.50.

It was tough to decide on a salsa. On a chalkboard, a “Hot Sauce Meter” showed where each fell from a scale of one to three levels, “one” being the mildest and “three” being the hottest. Level one offered Cholula mild sauce, level two had El Yucateco Salsa and Picante de Chile Habanero hot sauces, and level three had El Yucateco Chile Habanero, the hottest on the menu.

I grabbed a glass bottle of soda I had never heard of before, Mundet Green Lime Soda. When I gave my order to the cashier—who is also the server—she forgot to mark my side of queso. She quickly fixed the order and said that the queso would be taken care of. It happened so fast I didn’t even realize there was a mishap with the order.

The food at Dia De Los Burritos is authentic, so don’t expect fast-food service and taste. While waiting for my meal, mellow music played in the background of chatter.

The server placed a burrito comparable to the size of a guinea pig in front of me. It was a burrito that could satisfy any customer’s hunger, and was definitely worth the price.

As I got to the middle of the burrito, I knew I wasn’t going to finish the entire thing. The bottom started falling out and I just decided to use a fork for my last few bites. The soda was delicious. The green-apple flavor lightly prepares for the seltzer kick.

The chips and queso tasted average. It was tough for me to finish them because of the large burrito.

Overall, the experience was enjoyable. The friendly server was concerned about the customers’ needs. She treated strangers, like myself, as family.

Dia De Los Burritos has an array of options for children and adults, so there are several alternatives regarding the Mexican food. The restaurant only seats about 10 to 15 people, and takeout is an option. In addition, gluten free and vegan items are offered.

This dine-in small business is a great place for a genuine Mexican meal that will keep you from going hungry. The ambience itself will keep you wanting to stick around.

Dia De Los Burritos

Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Closed Sunday and Monday.



24 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ 08071

1.5 miles, 5 minutes from campus

(856) 582-0932

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

