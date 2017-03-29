(VOTE NOW) Munch Madness Final Round: The Main Course

And here we are. We’ve had the appetizer and the main course. Now it’s time for dessert. All month we’ve waited and watched, salivating, as the culinary combatants clashed at our choosing. And finally, the dust has settled. Let’s digest what we’ve seen as a pair of unlikely finalists meet to determine the Chompion of Munch Madness 2017.

Prime vs. Samurai

Prime proved to be in a prime position to move on, defeating Steve’s Grilled Cheese in the first semifinal. And in an upset to soothe even the most restless of upset stomachs, Ry’s went down to Samurai Japanese Steakhouse, a scrappy competitor looking to climb to the top of the mountain. Vote below, check back next week for the final results.

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

