(VOTE NOW) Munch Madness, Round 3: The Fast Food Four

Last week, you narrowed down eight great Glassboro eateries to four semifinalists. This week, the remaining will face off in round three of Munch Madness.

Steve’s Grilled Cheese vs. Prime Burger

Steve’s Grilled Cheese has made it this far on the strength of its customer loyalty. Is a victory in the final round on the menu? Or will Prime show up in prime time?

Samurai Japanese Steakhouse vs. Ry’s Bagels

In an outcome as routine as grabbing a morning bagel and coffee, Ry’s finds itself deep in the bracket for yet another year. Will the lone Samurai emerge victoriously, or will bagels be best in a doughy beat-down?

Next week, the finalists will sling grease in round 4.

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @thewhitonline.

