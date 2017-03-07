Bitzer, Albano head list of election winners for 2017-18 SGA board

In a bulletin released to students in an email, Student Government Association (SGA) President Daniel Cardona announced that Lauren Bitzer will be the president of SGA for the 2017-18 school year. The other election results for the next executive board were also shared.

In the email, Cardona said that the students listed in the article would not only represent the student body in front of the faculty and staff of Rowan, but also the community and its surrounding areas.

When Bitzer was asked for a statement following her victory, she said that she was looking to follow through on the promises that she campaigned on this year as a sophomore class senator.

“The things I’ve been working on before I had the title of president are things I intend to continue working on,” Bitzer said.

She noted that her priorities would be to continue to develop her campus safety app, which was previously reported on by The Whit, as well as working with Arijit De, the head of facilities planning and operations, on campus-beautification initiatives. Bitzer will be joined at the top of the ticket by Christopher Albano, the next SGA Executive Vice President.

Albano explained that his plans as executive vice president will be centered on facilitating the jobs of fellow board members.

“I’m going to do my best and use my resources to help my executive board accomplish their goals,” he said.

As for fulfilling his promise of bringing the cost of textbooks down, Albano said that he would look into getting books for more common classes, such as public speaking and college composition I, put in the library for students to borrow. He also mentioned asking professors to use less-recent editions of textbooks in their classes to save students money.

Of the rest of the executive board, two other main positions had uncontested elections: Robert O’Leary for Chief Financial Officer and Peace Nwankwo for Secretary.

For the class senators, Ryan Fitzpatrick was elected the representative for the class of 2018; Michael Webster and Reilly Thompson were elected for the class of 2019, and Jackie Jiang, Daisy Garcia, Kelsie Quintana and Griffin Gallagher were elected for the class of 2020.

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

