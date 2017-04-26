Rowan doctoral student has died

Jannette Garriga, a 27-year-old clinical psychology doctoral student from North Bergen, New Jersey died suddenly today, according to an email sent to students from the Office of the President.

Garriga also worked as a graduate coordinator and intern in the Rowan Office of Social Justice, Inclusion and Conflict Resolution.

The email said that individuals on campus close to Garriga have been notified of her death and that students on campus looking for counseling services can call the wellness center at 856-256-4222 or 856-256-4333 during regular business hours, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesdays 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Fridays 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Counselors can be reached after hours by calling public safety.

The email also urged students to keep Garriga and her family in their thoughts and prayers.

