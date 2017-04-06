Bray, Hubbs lead Rowan women’s lacrosse over Scranton, face Cabrini on Friday

If you give a team almost a week to prepare for a game, the result will usually tilt in that team’s favor.

If you watched the Rowan women’s lacrosse team take on University of Scranton on Tuesday night, you’d understand.

The last game that the brown and gold played was on March 29 against then No. 10 ranked Catholic University. That game ended in a 20-10 Catholic win.

“We’ve been dwelling on that for quite some time,” head coach Lindsay Delaney said. “We worked on scenario situations. Things like, ‘This is the time, this is the score – what are you going to do?’ Obviously we’ve worked on shooting and causing turnovers.”

All of those things were evident in the 17-8 win over the Royals.

“We came in against Catholic knowing they were very good and a hard opponent,” sophomore attack Maddie Bray said. “We came in with the same mentality this game and came out with a win.”

She continued to say that getting the win following the upsetting loss to Catholic was very important.

The Profs haven’t lost back-to-back games since early March, when they dropped games to Stevens Institute of Technology and Salisbury University.

As dominant as the win was, the first half was a different story.

After 30 minutes had gone by, Rowan led by only two goals, with the score being 7-5.

“We played a really bad first half,” Delaney said. “We were obviously dominating in terms of possession time, in terms of athleticism and speed, but we weren’t finishing.”

Delaney went on to say that the team wasn’t taking smart shots and that they looked scrambled in the attack.

However, all of that changed in the second half.

“We just had to get reminded that we can do this and that we are good when we work together,” Bray said. “At first, I think we all kind of forgot that when we do that, it works.”

Bray, along with senior attack Danielle Hubbs, paced the Profs with five goals apiece. Bray leads the team with 22 scores for the entire season while Hubbs is second with 15. In total, seven players have scored double-digit goals for the Profs this year.

Rowan won’t get the luxury of having five days to prepare for their next opponent as they face Cabrini University on Friday. The game will be played in Radnor, Pennsylvania, where the Cavaliers are undefeated this season.

“I think we’re going to move forward from this game and do as well as we did in the second half, all game,” Bray said.

Delaney echoed that opinion, saying that the game will be more physical, but that it “better be” the same result.

