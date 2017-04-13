Rowan women’s track and field have individual success at Oscar Moore Invitational

Whether you’re a full-fledged adult or an angsty teenager that won’t admit it, there’s no place like home.

This weekend, instead of traveling for the fifth meet in a row, the Rowan women’s track and field team was able to stay home, as they hosted the annual Oscar Moore Invitational.

“I love it, the kids love it and it’s great because their parents get to see them,” said head coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson. “We don’t get too many opportunities like that. If we never have a home meet, we have to wait three years in rotation to get the NJAC’s to come here. Who the hell wants to do that?”

The brown and gold showed how much they love the meet through great individual success. They placed first in the 200 meter, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles. The 4×100 relay team also took first place.

Angel Rowe set the meet record in the triple jump with a mark of 37′ 1″.

In field events, Jenna Wyshinkski took first place in the javelin.

Despite the results, Adamson—who admits that he hates being negative to the team—found some faults in the performance.

“I’m always comparing things to last year,” Adamson said. “At this juncture, compared to last year, we’re not ahead, but we’re not that far behind either.”

However, Adamson did say that the team can get back on track.

“We’re getting good weather now, that’s all I need,” he said. “They love this stuff, especially the sprinters. They eat this up. They live for that kind of thing.”

In addition to the weather, Adamson thinks once final exams are over, things will be looking up for the team. He said that once that added pressure of performing in the classroom is gone, the only priority the athletes will have is track and field.

In the meantime, the Profs will travel to Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, this weekend for the Greyhound Invitational.

If everything falls in line with Adamson’s expectations, the team should once again perform well in another individual-scoring meet.

“It’s a very fast track up there, and if it’s warm, we should go up there and run fast,” Adamson said. “There’s certain key races I want to spend some time on, such as our 4×100. We have a few legs to test out this weekend. Overall we should get improvements.”

