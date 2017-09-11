PREVIEW: #RoGlow2017, featuring Jay Sean

Color Me Rowan Weekend is returning yet again at the end of this month, with a variety of events bringing Rowan together for the start of another fall semester.

With festivities such as Blacklight Dodgeball, the Night Bright Color Run, RAH in Color and #RoGlow2017, there’s plenty of opportunities for students to let loose as the semester gets underway.

Devon Dyer, Director of Live Events for the Student University Programmers (SUP), is particularly enthusiastic about this year’s events.

“What makes me excited about Color Me Rowan Weekend is gathering the student body together for an awesome three-day celebration of color,” Dyer said. “Seeing everyone together having fun and de-stressing from college life has always been the most satisfying thing for me.”

In addition to the various events over the course of Color Me Rowan weekend, #RoGlow2017 at the Technology Park will also feature a performance from British singer and songwriter Jay Sean, known for his 2009 debut hit single “Down.”

“In regards to Jay Sean’s performance, I’m super excited, since this is the first non-DJ performer we have had at this event,” Dyer added.

“While Bam Margera was here one year, it wasn’t exactly the musical performance that Jay Sean will bring,” she continued. “It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia from his throwback songs, and bringing in the popular style of music with his new songs.”

Tickets go on sale for the Night Bright Color Run and #RoGlow2017 on Sept. 12 at the Chamberlain Student Center information desk at 9 a.m. and Color Me Rowan Weekend kicks off Sept. 28 with Blacklight Dodgeball at the Rec Center.

