Accident causes power loss on campus

Earlier this afternoon, a downed telephone pole caused a power loss on campus near Barnes and Noble. Immediately after the incident occurred, the university sent out a mass text message to students letting them know of the power outage and the ensuing bookstore closure.

According to a Glassboro Police spokesperson, a piece of construction equipment hit a low-hanging power line. The line snagged in the equipment and pulled down the phone pole with it. According to the spokesperson, Atlantic City Electric will be responsible for fixing the downed pole and wires.

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

