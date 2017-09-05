Route 322 to be repaved next week

In a Rowan Announcer email sent today to students, Rowan University announced starting Monday, Sept. 11 the section of Route 322 between Main Street and Bowe Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for repaving. During this time detours will be in place around the road.

According to the email, students will be allowed to leave from any parking lots they have parked in on 322 during the paving process. Residents of the Townhouses will also have full access to the Townhouse parking garage during the construction period. The Glassboro police department will be assigned to control traffic on the road during this time.

In an email response to the author, Senior Director of Public Safety Reed Layton said that the project should be done by Friday, Sept. 15. Layton also said that completing the project at night will allow for minimal interruption of traffic flow, as opposed to daytime construction.

Rowan has encouraged anyone with questions to contact Senior Director of Public Safety Reed Layton by phone at (856) 256-4506 or by email at laytonr@rowan.edu.

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

