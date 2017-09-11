Yobb: We must remember them

This is an installment of Chris Yobb’s weekly column, “My Two Cents.”

As we’ve reached the 16th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 I was finally able to visit the memorials at Ground Zero. As I walked up to what used to be the North Tower, I felt a lump in my throat. As I stared down at the empty square opening where the tower used to stand, I began to get angry. I asked myself the same question I asked myself on September 11, 2001: How could someone do this? Why could someone do this?

The answer to the questions I asked myself is something I think that we as citizens of the United States take for granted. These terrorists that attacked our country on Sept. 11 did so because they hate what our country stands for. They hate that all the people of our country have rights no matter what race, religion or gender. The United States is the model for democracy and freedom around the world, and they tried to punish us for it.

Today, people are so focused on petty issues, that they forget about the privilege they have to be a citizen of the greatest country in the world. We are able to say what we want and do what we want, as long as it is in accordance with the law—which is extremely fair. Try to speak your mind in a country like North Korea and you might not live to see another day. However here in America, you are free to voice your opinion because our constitution gives us the right to.

If President Trump says something, or signs a bill that you do not agree with, you can go right to Facebook and post your discontent without any consequences. Ask a Russian how they would feel about posting negative comments about their President online…

These freedoms are something we demonstrate every day without giving them any thought. In the 16 years that have passed since the attacks on our country, I have been able to reflect a lot about why the events unfolded like they did. The victims on 9/11 died in result of an attempt to punish our country for our liberty. Because of this, I will never take any of my freedoms for granted and neither should you. Our freedom is worth fighting for and so is freedom for others. The terrorist attacks will forever be a tragedy in the history of the United States. But the victims, first responders and soldiers who answered the call to fight to preserve our liberty will be remembered eternally.

