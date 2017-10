This week I talked with Lane Savadove, the director of Rowan’s latest main stage play about how the themes in Anton Chekov’s final play, The Cherry Orchard, can be applied to our modern society.

The Cherry Orchard is showing on Oct. 19, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. in the Tohill Theatre in Bunce Hall.

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email