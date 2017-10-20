Car accident in Glassboro briefly impacts construction

The corner of Main Street and Victoria Street sustained minor damage Wednesday afternoon as a minivan jumped the curb and hit part of the nearby building under construction. According to people at the scene, around 4:30 p.m. a minivan struck a Camaro on Main Street, bouncing off the car and hitting the fence and part of the A4 development, a joint partnership between Rowan University and Nexus Properties that has been under construction since the summer.

Junior mechanical engineering major Sherman Hartman said that the low speed of the accident was a good thing, as it helped to lessen the damage.

“It was a pretty light accident. Nobody drives too fast on Main Street,” he said.

Hartman, who is also a volunteer firefighter at Glassboro Fire Department, said that when he and his coworkers at the firehouse heard the crash, they initially could not figure out what had happened.

“One notable thing was that we heard it from the firehouse,” Hartman said. “But we didn’t know where it was.”

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. As of now, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

For questions/comments about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @thewhitonline.

