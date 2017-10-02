Yobb: On Puerto Rico

The most recent Hurricane, Maria, brought disastrous winds to the island of Puerto Rico. This was the strongest hurricane to hit this small island in about 100 years. We have all seen horrific pictures and videos of the destruction through news outlets and social media. What we see is truly heartbreaking, however, what we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg.

Fortunately, my family is in contact with one of my cousins who lives in Puerto Rico. He is keeping us updated on our other relatives there. He had to drive around for 40 minutes to get cell phone service to call my mother the other day. When he finally was able to get a hold of her he told her that, “Whatever you see on the news, it is ten times worse here.” The homes in his neighborhood that were made of wood have completely vanished. Much like the majority of the people who live in Puerto Rico, his house has no running water. He, along with the rest of the island, are forced to live day to day enduring apocalyptic conditions.

The official death toll in Puerto Rico is anywhere from 16-19 people, which is way below what the real number is. Reports coming from citizens of Puerto Rico say that morgues are running out of room, hospitals are not able to function properly, which is becoming fatal to many. Thankfully help has finally arrived in the country, and more is currently on its way. But Puerto Rico needs even more aid to help rebuild their broken country.

Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, meaning that they are American citizens just like you and me. They are our brothers and sisters, and they need our help now more than ever. I am proud to announce that Rowan University has approved the idea of having a fundraiser to donate money towards helping Puerto Rico and its citizens. The details of the fundraiser are still in its preliminary stage, however updates will be accessible soon. Personally, I will be posting updates on the fundraiser and how to donate on my Facebook page as soon as I get them.

So now I am calling on whoever is reading this. Puerto Rico needs your help. When the fundraiser begins, there is no such thing as a small donation. When we all come together, we can accomplish great things. I am confident that all of our friends, family, colleagues and neighbors can truly make a difference. This is a matter of life and death, now you can help save lives. For details on how you can help, you can reach me on Facebook (Chris Yobb) or email me at yobbc9@students.rowan.edu.

Lets help save the people of Puerto Rico together.

