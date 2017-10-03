Profs Pick ‘Em: NFL Week 4

Welcome to Profs Pick ‘Em! Here, members of The Whit will be deciding their winners of every game (besides Thursday Night Football) of the week, as well as adding their sleeper pick. Enjoy, criticize and let us know how many times you can tally Jon Gruden using the phrases “This guy right here,” or “I want to see this guy…” Happy football!

GAMES Jaiden Campana Chris Devine Jaryd Leady Cody Decker Assane Drame Matt Kass David Layton NO @ MIA NO NO NO MIA NO MIA NO JAX @ NYJ NYJ JAX JAX NYJ JAX JAX JAX BUF @ ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL BUF PIT @ BAL PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT CIN @ CLE CIN CLE CLE CIN CLE CLE CIN LAR @ DAL LAR LAR LAR DAL DAL DAL DAL TEN @ HOU HOU TEN TEN HOU TEN TEN TEN DET @ MIN DET MIN MIN MIN DET DET DET CAR @ NE NE NE CAR NE NE NE NE SF @ ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI ARI PHI @ LAC PHI PHI PHI PHI LAC PHI LAC NYG @ TB TB TB TB TB TB TB NYG OAK @ DEN DEN DEN OAK DEN OAK DEN DEN IND @ SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA WAS @ KC KC KC KC KC KC KC KC

Campana’s sleeper: Houston Texans (Campana is 30-14 on the year)

I absolutely love what the Texans have been able to do this year with Deshaun Watson under center. The defense is still on an elite level, and it’s about time DeAndre Hopkins gets a quarterback that will help him produce. After almost sneaking out of New England with a huge upset last week, I think Houston can get the job done against an under-performing Tennessee team.

Devine’s sleeper: Los Angeles Rams (Devine is 29-15 on the year)

There is something about the Rams I like but can’t put my finger on. They haven’t shown what they truly are yet, but it’s like staring at someone with a good poker face. I’ll take them over Dallas with the big upset, also because I’m not entirely sold on Dallas being the runaways with the NFC East.

Leady’s sleeper: Cleveland Browns (Leady is 25-19 on the year)

The Bengals and Browns are clearly not off to a hot start. But, I see the Browns winning at least two games this year. With the Bengals not showing up and Tyler Eifert being out, this may be their chance.

Decker’s sleeper: New York Jets (Decker is 22-22 on the year)

The Jets were predicted to go 0-16 by some analysts, and have proved them all wrong with a pretty good performance against a Miami team, some thought could be a playoff team. Jacksonville’s defense is great, but so is the Jets’ defense when they play together. I pick the Jets at home, with Bilal Powell taking over the starting role the rest of the season.

Drame’s sleeper: Cleveland Browns (Drame is 26-18 on the year)

The Browns, as of now, don’t have much to lose as a rebuilding team. The Bengals have been trending downward since last season and I predict it will only get worse for them as the season progresses.

Kass’ sleeper: Detroit Lions (Kass is 27-17 on the year)

This week’s sleeper for me is Detroit. I think the Lions have a real chance against a Vikings team that’s down a few guys.

Layton’s sleeper: Buffalo Bills (Layton is 26-18 on the year)

The Bills have a good defense to help contain the Falcons’ weapons. They are a surprise team thus far in the AFC East, and the AFC in general.

