Every year Rowan University and the Boro of Glassboro decorate Rowan Boulevard in preparation for the town’s Christmas tree lighting celebration, Boro in Lights. One of the main attractions at the event is the Rowan Ballroom Dance club’s performance at the end of the street. President of the Ballroom Dance club Krystal Bradley sat down with me to talk about it this week.

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

