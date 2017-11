This week I talked with RTN Channel 5 President, Cody Decker about what goes in to organize the annual Rowan’s Got Talent event.

The event will take place this Friday and will be free to watched on RTN’s live stream or on Channel 5.

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email