Women’s basketball defeats Rutgers-Camden to snap three-game losing skid

Wednesday night, the Rowan women’s basketball team got back in the game.

The team lost their 3rd consecutive game Tuesday night as visiting Albright Lions took down the Profs 73-62.

Senior center April Szymczyk led the way for the Profs with 17 points and eight rebounds while senior guard Alex Raring added 14 points. However, the solid performances from the two weren’t enough to end their losing streak.

Albright was led by defending Mid Atlantic Conference (MAC) Commonwealth Player of the Week Devan Horka. The senior center had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Senior Alysha Lofton recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Albright had two other players score in double figures, as seniors Nina Mazzarelli and Jane Joyce scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Rowan head coach Gabby Lisella believes consistency is the key for her team to improve going forward.

“We need a better grasp on what we’re trying to do,” Lisella said. “Our effort, execution, energy in the Stockton loss was really good so we just need to get more consistent.”

The Profs have seen plenty of their underclassmen on the floor so far, as four freshman have combined for 162 minutes this season. Each of their five sophomores have seen plenty of minutes as well.

“A lot of younger guys have had to step up in different areas for us that they aren’t experienced in,” Lisella said. “We’re engaged as a team, but once again, we just need more consistency.”

Going into the season, the Profs knew they had to work on avoiding slow starts to games.

“It’s a great question that over the last two years we haven’t answered well,” Lisella said. “We’re starting games a bit too tentatively, trying to get feel of the game before just going out and playing right away.”

Lisella also pointed out the fact that the foul line is killing the brown and gold. According to her, the team needs to be smarter and more disciplined.

Szymczyk also recognizes the issues her coach has seen during the losing streak, plus the team’s youth.

“Our offense needs more flow to it and fouls are really killing us,” Szymczyk said. “It’s definitely not a position we want to be in, suffering three losses in a row but it’s still early. We are a young team on a bit of a learning curve. We have all the talent in the world, it’s just about putting it together.”

Szymczyk has started the season strong, leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks. However, she isn’t interested in her own stats. For her, it’s all about the team.

“We are getting prepared for next game versus Rutgers Camden,” Szymczyk said. “Our offense needs more flow and fouls are killing us which are both fixable but we just got to fix it as soon as possible. We have a young team, so I knew coming into the season I needed to step up, but it’s all for this team. We’re focused on the big picture which is to win the NJAC (New Jersey Athletic Conference) title and a national tournament. Those are our goals.”

Szymczyk tore her ACL while playing for Ocean County College before transferring to Rowan last year. She recognizes the great opportunity she’s been given. She said she is “blessed” to be in this position.

The Profs defeated Rutgers-Camden 77-66 to get back in the win column. The Scarlet Raptors cut the lead to seven to begin the fourth quarter with fast-paced offense and a full-court press, but sophomore guard Dominique Peters scored six of her game-high 20 points in the final quarter to secure the win. Captain Summer Crilley notched a double-double and Szymczyk scored 18. Captain Alex Raring tallied 13, respectively.

