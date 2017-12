A person died this morning around 6 a.m. in the area of Barnes and Noble booksellers on Rowan Boulevard in Glassboro.

“We are working with what appears to be a suicide,” said Frank Brown, chief of Glassboro police. “Right now we’re working with the family to help them get through a situation like this.”

Brown did not release any further details about the person who died.

For questions/comments about this story, email editor@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

