Update: Rowan University announces death of student

An extra edition Rowan announcer email announced today the death of student Ryan Onderdonk, a senior communication studies major.

Onderdonk was from Hillsdale, New Jersey and died Monday, Dec. 11.

“I am deeply saddened that my roommate and great friend is gone. I have been in contact with many friends in the Rowan and Hillsdale community and we know we lost a great person,” said Cody Decker, a senior journalism major. “All we can do now is cherish the memories we had with him and continue to go on with life as he watches over us.”

Services will be held at St. John’s Baptist Church in Hillsdale, N.J. on Monday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held the day prior, Sunday, Dec. 17 at the church from 2-8 p.m.

Condolences can be left for Onderdonk’s family on Becker Funeral’s Home’s website.

The Rowan announcer email urged anyone who is struggling with this loss to get in touch with a counselor at the Wellness Center. A counselor is available 24-hours a day at 856-256-4222.

