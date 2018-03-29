Bob Dylan and The Beatles will always have a great influence on music, but to be frank, they get a little boring. They also aren’t the only ones to bring change to the industry. For those who are looking to find a new favorite, here are three bands that changed music and my life forever.

3. The Clash (Favorite Album- “London Calling”)

In the midst of a genre trying to find its way, The Clash emerged in the late 70s and completely took over the punk rock scene. They did not start punk rock. I credit that to the bands Death and The Ramones in years prior. However, they did help bring punk to the mainstream.

The Clash took the punk genre, known for its grit and simplicity, and gave it a pop element. Blending two types of music that are total opposites might seem like it could get messy. Instead, it helped them sell millions of timeless records. “London Calling,” their first album, is widely considered the best album of the entire 1980s.

The band’s first album was essentially the catchiest political rant of all time. Songs like “Guns of Brixton” and “Jimmy Jazz” foreshadowed the riots and police brutality that would trouble London throughout the 80s. Frontman Joe Strummer had a raspy tone that was as hard hitting as it was tuneful.