Gess awards ceremony set for Monday, April 2

The College of Communication and Creative Arts and the Writing Arts Department is inviting the Rowan University and Glassboro communities to attend the 2018 Denise Gess Literary Awards presentation ceremony and reading on Monday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Rowan Art Gallery on 301 East High Street. This biennial competition began in the mid-1980s and is named in honor of the late Writing Arts Associate Professor Denise Gess, who inspired both students and colleagues during her time at the university.

During the presentation ceremony, first, second and third place awards will be given out in several categories, and then the winners will give readings from their entries. Light snacks will be provided at the event.

For event organizer Lisa Jahn-Clough, the Gess awards mark a personal favorite point in the calendar year for her.

“This award and ceremony is one of my favorite events of the Writing Arts Department,” Jahn-Clough said. “I believe I can speak for all of this year’s (and past year’s) judges in saying that celebrating the creative talent and efforts of students is quintessentially gratifying. I invite everyone to attend the Award Ceremony to help honor, not just the winners, but all creative students endeavors at Rowan.”

For more information about the event, contact Professor Stephen Royek by email at royek@rowan.edu

