Hogan and Donovan to enter WGLS-FM Hall of Fame

Rowan Radio WGLS-FM will soon be adding two new members to the station’s Hall of Fame. General Manager Emeritus Frank J. Hogan and Rowan University professor Michael Donovan will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Rowan Radio’s annual banquet on Thursday, April 12 at Scotland Run Golf Club in Williamstown, New Jersey.

For Derek Jones, current station director at WGLS-FM, Hogan and Donovan are part of a long legacy of success at the station. In an email response, Jones reiterated just how much the two meant to WGLS-FM.

“One of the biggest challenges of being station manager is following the legacy of excellence Frank [Hogan] and Mike [Donovan] helped establish,” Jones said. “It’s an awesome feeling to walk into the station every day and see the amount of awards and the success we’ve enjoyed over the years. Yet there is a constant challenge to keep that tradition going because you don’t want to let either one of them down. They set the standard and those who work at WGLS-FM have to live up to it.”

Hogan served as WGLS-FM General Manager from 1991 to 2013. Under his leadership, WGLS-FM won College Radio Station of the Year; and received over 200 regional and national awards for excellence in programming. Along with his work at Rowan Radio, Hogan developed and taught the radio component of Rowan University’s Radio, Television & Film program.

Hogan’s ties to Rowan University date back to 1977 when he designed new radio studios for WGLS-FM at then-Glassboro State College. He would go on to help facilitate Rowan Radio’s move into its current home at Bozorth Hall in the mid-90s as well. Hogan will join his wife Alisa in the WGLS-FM Hall of Fame. She was inducted in 2014 at the station’s 50th-anniversary banquet.

Donovan began working at Glassboro State College in 1972 and was WGLS-FM’s advisor for 10 years beginning in the late 1970s. He played a key role in saving the station’s license in the late ’70s and helped bring Hogan to Glassboro State College in 1977. Donovan also oversaw many technological advancements for the station including power increases and a switch from a mono to stereo signal.

Besides his work with WGLS-FM, Donovan had a significant impact in the classroom. He created the radio, television and film program within the College of Communication and Creative Arts, which is still a mainstay at Rowan University.

For Jones, having the opportunity to induct Hogan and Donovan is something that he cherishes.

“Inducting them into the Hall of Fame will be a wonderful experience,” Jones said. “I’ve been able to work at the station and teach at Rowan University because of the wisdom and advice they gave me over the years. That evening will be an opportunity to say thank you for all of their hard work and dedication.”

Donovan and Hogan will become the 43rd and 44th members of the WGLS-FM Hall of Fame. Established in 2005, the WGLS-FM Hall of Fame recognizes Glassboro State/Rowan University alumni and individuals who contributed to the station’s success.

For questions/comments about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

