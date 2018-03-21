SGA discusses co-pays for the Wellness Center

Monday evening in the Eynon Ballroom, the Rowan University Student Government Association (SGA) reconvened for their first meeting back after spring break. The meeting was short, clocking in at around 30 minutes, but there was still major business to discuss.

The main orders of business occurred during the board reports. Student Trustee and president-elect Rbrey Singleton announced that starting July 1, the Wellness Center would begin to charge a co-pay. Speaking after the meeting, Singleton said that the main purpose of Monday’s report was to get the student body in the know ahead of time.

“I received word from students and other administrators that there would be a shift in policy at the wellness center in terms of copay and billing of insurance companies,” Singleton said. “I had a conversation with Doctor [David] Rubenstein and Scott Woodside, just to get more information and relay back to the student body.”

Singleton added, “From what I understand, the administration of the Wellness Center will be shifted to Rowan Medicine, so now it’ll be more of an internal operation, and the Wellness Center will begin to charge students with insurance, and any time your insurance is charged, it is usually coupled by a copay. This copay will apply to all services at the Wellness Center. Additionally, this shift in policy is a result of the spike in need for wellness services and the administration feels the best way to expand service is to charge the insurance companies.”

Singleton also mentioned that administrators at the Wellness Center were looking into solutions for students who can’t afford the co-pay. While specifics are unavailable at the moment regarding pricing and other factors, more information should become available as the semester continues.

During the meeting, SGA Executive Vice President Chris Albano also gave students information about Back to the Boro. Albano said the event will occur on April 22 at 11 a.m. He also urged students to write out their full email address when filling out the form, as opposed to the common s.r.e abbreviation many students use when filling out their school email address.

In the new business portion of the meeting, the Rowan Cybersecurity Club applied for petitioning status. Senior computer science major Jon Diamond was there on behalf of the club and answered questions from the executive board and the Senate body. After a vote, the club was confirmed for petitioning status.

“I think it’s a big step,” Diamond said. “I know funding is going to be one of our biggest issues because just starting out, computers can be expensive, So we’re going to need a lot of equipment. But I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”

