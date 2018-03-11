Singleton, Viola, O’Leary winners in SGA election

Saturday, March 10, Rowan University’s Student Government Association (SGA) announced the results of the executive board elections for the positions of president, executive vice president (EVP), and chief financial officer (CFO).

In the presidential election, Rbrey Singleton won the election with 46 percent of the vote. Singleton has previously served on the executive board as student trustee.

In the EVP election, Michael Viola won the election with 36 percent of the vote. Viola has previously served as the AVP of student affairs on the executive board.

And in the election for CFO, Current board member and CFO Rob O’Leary ran unopposed and will serve a second term on the board in the same capacity.

