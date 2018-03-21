Rowan softball goes 10-2 at RussMatt Invitational

The Rowan softball team was nothing short of successful at the annual RussMatt Central Florida Invitational this past week. The Profs won 10 out of the 12 games they played, bringing their overall record to 13-3. Rowan scored 90 runs and only gave up 25 over the 12-game stretch.

Profs head coach Kim Wilson shared her excitement and thoughts on the victorious Spring Break trip.

“I feel like we got better as the week went on,” Wilson said. “We scored a lot of runs and played great defense. Everyone contributed which is great for us.”

Senior outfielder Morgan Smith hit four home runs down in Florida, three of them coming in the opening weekend. So far, she leads the Profs in batting average, home runs and walks.

Sophomore pitcher Jesse DeDomenico has gotten off to an 8-1 start on the mound and has an earned run average (ERA) under one. She struck out 12 batters in a shutout win over Salve Regina University. She is also second on the team in batting average.

“Jesse has been great so far in all three categories: pitching, hitting and defense,” Wilson said.

Senior shortstop Carly Anderson went 17/41 from the plate during the stay and had 13 RBI’s. She also leads the team in hits (23) and RBI’s (20).

“Carly not only has hit well but she’s playing great at shortstop,” Wilson said. “She really worked her butt off down in Florida.”

Wilson paid credit to the production of her lineup and the influx of players that stepped up to the plate not only literally but in terms of being a leader as well.

“In our time in Florida, the whole lineup produced. I think we got better across the board. Numerous players also showed great leadership,” she said.



The team had 126 hits total, including a remarkable 21-hit showing against Thiel College.

The Profs now return to snow-covered Glassboro to regroup and get ready for the remainder of the season. Although enjoying playing in the Florida sunshine, Wilson knows the Profs are more than capable of playing in these types of conditions here in Jersey.



“We have played enough northeast softball to know that we can sometimes go 10 days or so without playing a game,” Wilson said. “This means we will have lots of practices which creates competition throughout the whole team.”

The Profs’ next game is at home against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 26.

