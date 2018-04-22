Home Arts & Entertainment VIDEO: Andy Grammer discusses his writing process, street performing and God Arts & EntertainmentVideo VIDEO: Andy Grammer discusses his writing process, street performing and God Video by photo editors Miguel Martinez and Nicole Mingo By Joseph Gramigna - April 21, 2018 599 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Andy Grammer sat down with The Whit before his performance at Hollybash 2018. For questions/comments about this story, email arts@thewhitonline.com or tweet @thewhitonline. Share this:FacebookTwitterTumblrPrintEmail Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR What advice would you give your freshman self? Rowan Alternative Music Club concert features psychedelic, grunge-inspired performances Rowan Arts Collective hosts juried exhibition Leave a Reply Cancel reply