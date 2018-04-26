Home Features Word on the Street: Finally FeaturesVideoWord on the Street Word on the Street: Finally By Miguel Martinez - April 26, 2018 263 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Ever wonder what we think about the questions we ask you on the street? Some of the Whit staff answer some of the questions we asked this year. For questions/comments about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline. Share this:FacebookTwitterTumblrPrintEmail Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PROFile: Professor Tim Hawk’s guide to photography Students take advantage of the warm weather at RoBofest PROFile: A heart defect leads to a career helping others Leave a Reply Cancel reply