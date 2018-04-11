Avant to host poetry reading on Sunday, April 15

Avant, Rowan’s literary magazine, will be hosting a poetry reading on Sunday, April 15 at 7 p.m. in the Owl’s Nest in the Chamberlain Student Center.

The poet is Faleeha Hassan, a former Iraqi refugee who now lives in the United States. During her career, Hassan has written 12 books, three plays and more than 50 short stories. This has earned her the nickname, “The Maya Angelou of Iraq.”

During the event, Hassan will be reading some of her work and discussing it with those present. Avant President Laura Kincaid is excited for Hassan to speak at the event. Kincaid is the editor-in-chief of Avant.

“I am absolutely over the moon,” Kincaid said. “This is the first time Avant is doing an event like this and I think it’s a great opportunity for our students to learn, not from only a poet who is published and diverse in so many areas but has also experienced a great social issue of our time and can hear someone from a different culture and a different perspective, a perspective on writing we may not hear every day.”

For more information about the event, contact Kincaid by emailing her at kincaidl6@students.rowan.edu.

