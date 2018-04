Senator Cory Booker and Congressman Donald Norcross brought their political clout to Camden last Thursday, March 29, in an effort to highlight the need for more teachers in New Jersey. They introduced their new bill, the STRIVE Act, to support the profession through revitalizing investment in valuable educators. Also attending was Rowan University President Ali Houshmand, Camden Mayor Frank Moran and former Camden Mayor Dana Redd.

