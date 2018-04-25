Eric Boldizar, a 2017 radio, television and film (RTF) graduate from Mantua, N.J., died on Saturday, April 21. While at Rowan, Boldizar premiered a documentary called “What’s Up Doc-umentary,” which was nominated for “Best Documentary” at the RTF Film Festival last year.

“I had Eric in my New Media Production and New Media Practicum classes,” said Jonathan Olshefski. “He was a really great student who was dedicated to building his skills. I even brought him on as a tutor/lab monitor to cover the computer lab on weekends.”

“He was very patient and had a very easy-going, gentle demeanor that made it easy for students to go to him for help,” Olshefski continued. “I am really heartbroken to hear Eric is no longer with us. He will be remembered and he will be missed.”

Family and friends are invited to visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 26 at Smith Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Mantua, NJ. A time of sharing will be held at 8 pm. The family requests visitors wear casual attire, as well as the color blue. Memories and condolences can be shared at smithfhmantua.com.

Anyone having difficulty with this news is urged to call the Wellness Center at 856-256-4222 or 856-256-4333 during regular business hours, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. – 5p.m. Counselors can be reached after hours by calling public safety.

For questions/comments about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

