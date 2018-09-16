The Glassboro Police Department released a statement via Facebook that they’re attempting to identify a woman who climbed atop the recently installed 10-foot-tall bronze glassblower statue in the Town Square Park.

Caught on surveillance cameras from nearby businesses, the woman was seen standing on the statue, arms around the glassblower, while her friends stood below to take pictures.

The statement did not specify specific charges being sought, although it did mention the department’s intentions to “speak with the young lady.”

No vandalism seems to have occurred to the statue, although the GPD Facebook page commented that the nearby memorial wall in the park has already been damaged, making the statue crackdown out to be preventative in nature.

Various reactions came in response to the department’s post.

Feels a little like a waste of resources here if there wasn't significant damage done here. Maybe instead of trying to track down a person taking a picture we address how to prevent this from happening in the future. — Robertino Fillari (@officiallybob) September 16, 2018

The Glassboro Police Department urged those who recognize the individuals in the picture to contact GPD at 856-881-1500.

