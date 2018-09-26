Last Thursday, Information Resources & Technology sent out an email to students regarding the new Mac Mojave update. The email urged students not to download the new update because it is not compatible with Rowan’s network. The update was made available for download Monday, Sept. 24 and IRT is still trying to make Rowan’s network compatible. Rowan’s IRT had the same issue last year when the Sierra Mac update came out.

“There was a delay when Sierra first came out,” read an email from IRT. “We could not update for some time. It is not recommended that students update to Mojave at this time. It is not currently supported. There will be a communication sent out to the students, faculty and staff when Mojave has been fully tested.”

“It will be blocked as it is brand new and not every application we use here on campus is ready to be supported with it,” the email continued. “For instance, ExpanDrive will not work and will constantly pop up a message saying it’s an unsupported OS.”

Students who downloaded the Mojave update are asked to contact the Technology Support Center at support@rowan.edu.

