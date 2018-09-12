It is no secret that Rowan University upgraded the MarketPlace in the Chamberlain Student Center, but students are having mixed opinions on the new method of ordering food. The dining hall recently upgraded from a buffet style to a grab and go market with delicious food options and no waiting lines. As great as this may seem, some students are a little upset with the new ordering process.

To place an order at the MarketPlace, students must have the new app, Tapingo, which places the order ahead of time and gives a relative wait time for when the food will be ready. The food ordering system can also be accessed on the Gourmet Dining website or brand-new kiosks outside of the MarketPlace. These outlets allow students the option to choose from the seven restaurants, including Brkfst & Co, Bowl Life, Smoked, Sono, Pop Up and Chef Jet. Another new aspect of the MarketPlace is how students must have a credit, debit or Rowan bucks card to pay for their food.

Freshman nutrition major Alaina Salugao and athletic training major Israel Diaz find the online and app-only dining style very convenient.

“My favorite place to eat in the MarketPlace is Bowl Life,” Salugao said. “The app is very easy to use, especially when you’re in class. You just order what you want and come to pick it up.”

Diaz also added that in addition to making it easier to get food, this new ordering process has also made it faster for students.

“The best time to come to the MarketPlace is anytime, really,” Diaz said. “Everything is online. Just order, grab and go.”

MarketPlace recently sent out a dining update thanking students for their support and patience as they work to improve the new system. Last Thursday they added a notification for any orders with a wait time of over 20 minutes.

While some people love the new dining style, Sono’s chef Shaun Farrow isn’t too pleased with the new method.

“There needs to be a better way for people to get their food,” Farrow said. “The wait time is kind of ridiculous. Students are waiting thirty-five to forty-five minutes to get their food. It is sad that a lot of students are not able to come into the café because some of them only have cash. I’m worried this new dining style is going to force students away, limiting their options to downstairs restaurants only.”

The New MarketPlace also has a plan to add express items, make menu adjustments, and other things that will improve wait times. Soon Tapingo will include Jersey Mikes and Grill Nation.

These potential changes still don’t have everyone convinced, like junior sociology major Jakeia Goff.

“It was more convenient for people to come out and order their food,” said Goff. “Some people on campus don’t have phones or credit cards to use to order their food. People come to the dining hall to meet new people and make friends, now everyone is just on their phone.”

For questions/comments about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

