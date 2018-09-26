Field hockey scores six unanswered to move to 8-0 on the season

It seemed as if the scoreboard at Richard Wackar Stadium had glitched.

But, surely enough, it was real.

It had been 18 days since the Rowan field hockey team trailed in a game. The Profs would go on to beat Eastern University 5-1 back on September 4th, however. Nonetheless, being down anything to nothing for head coach Michelle Andre’s team has been unfamiliar territory this season.

Now, on a rain-soaked Sunday in Glassboro, the brown and gold faced a 1-0 deficit just 10 minutes into their game against SUNY Oneonta.

“We were having trouble in the beginning of the game,” Andre said. “We couldn’t get our feet under us.”

An hour of play later, that same scoreboard read 6-2 in favor of the brown and gold after six unanswered goals in the first period.

“The one thing that this team has done, is if another team does come out and score, we are scoring within a minute from that,” Andre said. “They don’t let it get them down.”

Senior Rachel Galante couldn’t have proven Andre’s point better, scoring Rowan’s first goal a minute and one second after SUNY Oneonta’s. She then scored again three minutes later, giving her 15 goals for the year, topping her career-high of 14 last season.

And just like that, Rowan ties it up. Rachel Galante with her 14th this year pic.twitter.com/ksl2MnNMlD — Jaiden Campana (@JaidenCampana) September 23, 2018

A duo of newcomers accounted for the Profs’ last three goals after junior Bridget Boyle put goal three in at the 22 minute mark.

Freshman Bridget Guinan got one to deflect off a Red Dragons defender and into the cage, then another less than two minutes later off a feed from senior Julie Johnson. Sophomore transfer Molly Gorczyca floated a ball from 12 yards out over the SUNY Oneonta defense after a penalty corner pass from Boyle.

Another Bridget gets on the scoreboard. This time it’s the freshman Guinan. Assisted by Julie Johnson. 2 minutes later, she tallies her second. Just under 7 minutes left in the 1P. Here’s her first. #Profs @RowanFH @RowanUniversity pic.twitter.com/o2ax3mO7kw — Jaiden Campana (@JaidenCampana) September 23, 2018

“I’m really happy with our younger players and how they’ve stepped in,” Andre said. “We have such a seasoned group of people that have played since I got here… we’ve been through a lot of growing pains, had ups and downs.”

The win puts Rowan at a perfect 8-0 going into their match-up at Alvernia University on Wednesday. As far as the mindset of the team on such a hot start, Andre knows it’s important that they don’t get too ahead of themselves.East

“We are going game by game and then we open conference play on Saturday,” Andre said. “Just being mindful, respecting our opponent.”

The Profs open up New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) play against William Paterson University at noon Saturday on the football field. They are 3-0 against the Pioneers under Andre.

