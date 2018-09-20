Rowan’s field hockey team has improved to a perfect 6-0 following yet another shutout, as they defeated Stevenson University 6-0 Tuesday night.

The Profs’ strong start can be linked to solid defensive play and outstanding offense led by seniors Rachel Galante and Julie Johnson, both of whom lead the team in both goals and assists, respectively. Galante, who was selected as the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Offensive Player of the Week last week, credits the chemistry the two hold for their continued success now in their third year playing together.

“Even though there may be a few players in-between [on defense], Julie always seems to make it to me and we make it work in the end,” said Galante.

Galante, who is top on the team with 23 points with 11 goals and an assist, has set the example for younger forwards such as Bridget Guinan and Krystyna Hovell to follow.

However, Galante can’t take all the credit. No attacker is great without a dominant passer setting them up for success, and that’s where Johnson comes into play.

Since her arrival in Glassboro in 2016 as a transfer from Camden County College, Johnson has 22 assists in 44 games including the six played this year.

“With players this skilled, there’s no need for me to look to score,” Johnson said. “There’s always people open and I have so many options to pass to it kinda makes my job easy.”

Teamwork is obviously a huge key to success, and the brown and gold have made this the main focus of the year.

“This year, we are really focusing on positivity and teamwork, building each other up,” Galante said. “In past years, there’s been games where we’ve let our frustration get the better of us and take it out on each other. This year, the focus has been on positivity and unity.”

Head coach Michelle Andre sees how the positive mentality the veterans have brought to the locker room has influenced the team as a whole in practice and on game day.

“They really have led by example, in their work ethic and how they wanna approach each game,” Andre said. “We are always fine tuning, when we stop fine tuning hopefully it’s the last game of the season, which is in November.”

Rowan has out-shot their opponents 131-29 in six games this season, putting 30 in the back of the net. Despite all of the missed opportunities the team might have, it’s nothing to be frustrated about.

“The one thing I really like about this team is nothing seems to rattle them, if we get 10 corners in a row and don’t score on one they don’t get frustrated, they just move on to the next one,” Andre said.

The Profs host the University of Lynchburg at noon this upcoming Saturday.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

