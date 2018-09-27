The Rowan women’s soccer team defeated Montclair State University 2-1 this past Saturday

This win extends the Profs win streak to six games and improving their record to 6-1 as well as 2-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

Rowan opened the scoring midway into the first half as junior midfielder and captain Darah Wagner found the back of the net by rocketing a shot outside of the box into the top corner.

From there, the rest of the game was decided within the next five and a half minutes. Montclair’s Madison Martino knocked in a loose ball 22 seconds later, but Rowan responded with the game’s third and final goal just under five minutes later. Freshman Jessica Logan floated a ball over Red Hawks keeper Lindsay Freewalt from 27 yards out, giving Rowan the 2-1 lead and recording her second goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Shelby Money had two saves in the contest, but her first one might have been the most important of the year. With 29 and a half minutes left in the first half, Money knocked a ball out of play from a foot away from the goal line. She was nothing short of hyped after the game.

“We were so pumped, we were so excited that we beat Montclair because in the past years its been hard,” Money said. “We have always ended up going into overtime or penalty kicks. So for us, beating them normally in a regular season game was great and the fact that it was a bigger conference game, its going to help us in the long run.”

Statistically, Rowan was twice as offensive obviously doubling the Red Hawks’ goal total, as well as recording 22 shots to their 11.

Although, it might not show on the stat sheet, the Profs demonstrated the importance of maintaining possession.

“The best defense is a good offense,” head coach Scott Leacott said. “When you can keep them pinned in their zone, not getting any attacking chances, that is the best thing. We try to keep possession of the ball as much as we can. The more possession of the ball that we have the more defense they have to play.”

Rowan’s game against Stockton University on Wednesday night has been postponed to Thursday, Sept. 27 due to weather. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

