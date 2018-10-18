Homecoming 2018 Annual Banner Competition

To kick of Homecoming week, students gathered together in the pit of the Student Center to compete in a longstanding homecoming tradition here at Rowan University.

Teams that signed up ahead of time created banners to represent homecoming spirit, Rowan spirit or the homecoming theme: Hollywood! Each team, starting at 5 p.m., had 4 hours to complete their banner before presenting it on stage, and explaining their banners in front of a panel of judges. Judges will select the top three banners, and award the winners with trophies during halftime at the homecoming football game on Saturday.

Each team is supplied a bag full of materials needed to decorate their banner. They are given the canvas to paint on, brushes, as well as a pole with zip ties to hang the banner. There was an array of different paints provided, but students were welcome to bring any additional supplies.

Most of the students who participated in the banner competition included sports teams, Greek affairs, on-campus clubs and the SGA Charter club. Even individual students that wished to participate but weren’t in a club could form a team with friends. The banners are hung along the top of the pit in the Student Center for the rest of the week to encourage school spirit and promote Homecoming.

As the week progresses, there will be a Push Cart competition, a Canstruction competition, Battleships and finally, the Lip-Sync battle to end the contests for the week. This will then transition into Homecoming weekend, which includes Rowan’s big Block Party on the Hollybush Green Friday night and the homecoming tailgate and football game on Saturday.

Megan McHugh, assistant director and professional staff member at the Student Center, shared her thoughts on the event.

“This is one of my favorite weeks on campus because, you feel so much school spirit on campus and the students get really into it,” McHugh said.

Starting out as a grad student, this is McHugh’s fifth year working in the student center, and she really enjoys her role as Rowan University staff, especially around homecoming week.

“The competitions are a lot of fun!” she said.

Students lined the hallways on the second and third floors of the Student Center working on their banners. Gianna Hill, a sophomore international studies and philosophy major, alongside friends Grace Coulthurst, sophomore public relations and communications medicine major, and Mary Jane Rieske, senior exercise science major, worked on their banner representing Triad Residential Housing, also known as ‘Res Life.’

“We’re just excited to be here and to participate and have the time to bond as a staff too,” Hill said.

Even though participation is mandatory for all staff, all three students agree that they would love to participate in more homecoming events like the banner competition.

