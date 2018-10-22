The annual RAH Homecoming Block Party spanned Rowan’s Hollybush Green, where attendees experienced an evening of Hollywood glam.

Following the Hollywood theme, Improfs, Rowan’s improv group, spent some time hanging out with guests impersonating familiar stars and characters, such as Ron Swanson, Andy Dwyer, Rick and Morty, Waldo from “Where’s Waldo” and Elvis Presley.

“RAH staff members passed out autograph books to younger attendees to get signed by the characters they saw,” Lauren Kuski said, the Assistant Director of Rowan After Hours. Kuski also said that certain elements of the event are there each year, including the live performances and the food trucks, but when the homecoming theme for the year was announced in May, they were able to plan the connections between the activities and the theme.

Food trucks were lined among the grounds, along with several stands serving a variety of food, including tacos, Mac and cheese, funnel cakes and hot apple cider. Upon entrance, current Rowan students, received eight tickets they could in turn use on the variety of food selections.

A live musical performance was one of the highlights as a stage was set for student groups to perform throughout the night. In front of the stage was a dance floor set up for anyone who wished to dance.

The dance floor was something unexpected for freshman Lizzy Fedoriw, an exploratory studies major.

“I like how there’s an actual stage,” Fedoriw said.

The live performance was one of her favorite parts of the night.

In addition to the dance floor and live performances, there was a petting zoo that allowed attendees to see a number of different animals, including some interactions with snakes. To go along with the homecoming theme, the pop-up zoo was centered around the movie “Jurassic World” and featured many reptiles.

And, as usual, the signature creativity aspect of RAH made its appearance. The Block Party continued with face-painting and caricature stations, as well as a balloon artist on stilts. Participants got to pick their own face-paint and balloon designs.

For those 21 or older, the Landmark Americana restaurant hosted a beer garden. Anyone who was able to go in could get a drink and play some cornhole with their friends.

“Overall, the Block Party went very well,” Kuski said. “We planned for so long, [since May], for this event that everything, fingers crossed, goes according to plan.”

Attendees of all ages seemed to enjoy themselves at the event, whether they were just hanging out with friends, talking to “Hollywood stars,” or enjoying the activities the event had to offer and many want to come back again next year.

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

