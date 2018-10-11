Rowan University student Ryan Albert, a senior computer science
major, is reported missing as of Friday Oct. 5, according to the Rowan
Announcer. He is reported missing in the Rocky Mountain National Park of
Colorado. The search conducted by the National Park Service has
reportedly been hindered as of yesterday due to inclemet weather.
The Rowan Anouncer email advises concernced students who wish to talk
more should reach out to the Wellness Center for direct counseling or
other services at (856)-256-4333. If students wish to speak to a
counselor after hours they may contact public safety at (856)-256-4911
to speak to the on-call counselor. It is unknown when the search will
resume.
