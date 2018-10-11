Rowan University student Ryan Albert, a senior computer science

major, is reported missing as of Friday Oct. 5, according to the Rowan

Announcer. He is reported missing in the Rocky Mountain National Park of

Colorado. The search conducted by the National Park Service has

reportedly been hindered as of yesterday due to inclemet weather.

The Rowan Anouncer email advises concernced students who wish to talk

more should reach out to the Wellness Center for direct counseling or

other services at (856)-256-4333. If students wish to speak to a

counselor after hours they may contact public safety at (856)-256-4911

to speak to the on-call counselor. It is unknown when the search will

resume.

