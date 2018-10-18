Student Government Association discusses Rowan events

The Student Government Association met on Oct. 15 for the third time this year in the Rohrer College of Business, moving from their usual location of the upper level of the student center.

Announced at the meeting, Philabundance will be coming to Rowan University in a partnership that is the first of its kind in our region. Philabundance is a non-profit food bank organization that represents the Delaware Valley region of Pennsylvania.

The first event will take place on Oct. 26 in Lot D across from Glassboro High School. The goal is to assist in the fight against hunger. SGA President Rbrey Singleton is leading the charge for Rowan with this event. He wanted to stress that this is an event to help benefit Rowan, just like the Shop does.

“They can have direct access to certain fruits and vegetables,” Singleton said. “We know that college students tend to not have the best diets, sometimes college students don’t have the funds to support themselves.”

He also mentioned how it’s not just for students, it’s for the Rowan community.

“That’s open to everyone including students, faculty and the university community in Glassboro,” Singleton said.

As been a previous area of topic of discussion, there is an update on the chair situation. Chair swings on campus are now waiting for approval from the Student Financial Control Board, a group who was just selected and approved during this session of SGA. Students can expect mid-November to mid-December for the delivery and opening of the new addition to Rowan. The chairs and chair swings are being produced locally in towns like Pennsauken.

Robert Emmanuel, president of the Rowan Student Investment Group, added that it’s important to stress the need for local sources as in recent years, they have been in decline.

“Rowan is a part of the community and as part of the community we have a responsibility to make sure that we support businesses in this area,” Emmanuel said. “[South] Jersey has been in an economic decline for some time. To be able to give back to that community that has given us so much, I think it’s the thing I’m most proud of.”

Lastly, Kyle Perez, a member of Rowan Unified sports mentioned a very important event during the meeting. ESPN will be on campus Nov. 3 for Unified Sports. Rowan is identified as a champion school, the only one in the nation. The event will be held in the Esby gym and in an email sent out earlier last week, all students are urged to come out and see the prizes and events that they will have.

SGA will meet again in two weeks back in the Eynon Ballroom on Oct. 29 for their next meeting.

