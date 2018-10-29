On Oct. 28, Glassboro Police sent out a post on Facebook hoping to identify three college-aged males who disrupted the service at St. Bridget’s on Church street, yelling “God isn’t real”.

The three males approached the church while service was being held Sunday morning, wearing Halloween costumes. They proceeded to open the doors and yell, “God isn’t real” before taking-off on foot.

Glassboro Police added they are looking to identify the three suspects in order to speak with them. This event occurred within a day of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, so the Facebook post noted police are being as cautious as possible. Attached to the post were pictures of two of the men involved, and they are asking for anyone with information about this incident to text a tip by texting “GLASSPD” to 847411, or by calling the police department at 856-881-1500.

For questions/comments about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

