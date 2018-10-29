Two assaults happen within one week

Two assaults have occurred on and off Rowan’s campus within one week.

Last Saturday, Glassboro Police were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. for a strong armed robbery, off campus, according to Glassboro Police. The suspect reportedly assaulted the victim before stealing his cell phone. The robbery took place around High Street East and Reading Street, where the suspect was believed to have fled to the Park Crest Village apartment complex.

According to the report, the suspect was described as “a white male in his early twenties, with dark wavy hair and a thin build. He was seen wearing a gray jacket, dark pants, and black sneakers.”

GPD released a sketch and security camera footage of the suspect fleeing on foot, and are asking if anyone recognizes the suspect.

In addition, on Friday at 3:10 a.m., another assault occurred in front of the 7-Eleven on Rowan Boulevard. According to Glassboro Police, a male student was assaulted by three males described as follows:

First Suspect – light skinned black male with facial hair wearing a white shirt, maroon pants and gray shoes.

Second Suspect – light skinned black male with short braided hair wearing dark colored plaid shirt, blue jeans and dark colored sneakers.

Third Suspect – light skinned black male with short black hair and a beard wearing a black jacket, white shirt and light colored jeans.

The three suspects were last seen fleeing on foot towards the Pizza Hut on Rowan Boulevard.

The message sent out to students advises people to be aware of their surroundings, not to walk alone and report any suspicious activity to Public Safety.

If anyone has any information on the robbery that occurred last Saturday can contact Det. Howery at 856-881-1501. Other phone calls can be directed to 856-881-1501 or to Rowan’s Public Safety at 856-256-4922.

For questions/comments about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

