Home News Week in Review 10/24 NewsVideo Week in Review 10/24 By Miguel Martinez - October 24, 2018 0 70 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Peter Planamente recaps important stories you may have missed this week. Check back next week for another “Week in Review”. –Video by Multimedia Editors/Miguel Martinez and Jaryd Leady Share this:FacebookTwitterTumblrPrintEmail Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ProfTalk on the ‘Impact of Inclusion’ ‘Stories That Live’: Holocaust storytelling fellowship Chris Christie visits Rowan to speak on future of Republican Party Leave a Reply Cancel reply