Home News Whit News Minute 10-29-2018 NewsRowan Radio News Minute Whit News Minute 10-29-2018 By The Whit Staff - October 29, 2018 37 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter -Graphics Editor/Amanda Palma http://thewhitonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/RNM102918.mp3 Alura Agnes brings you the latest Rowan news for Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. For questions/comments about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline. Share this:FacebookTwitterTumblrPrintEmail Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Suspicious incident occurs at St. Bridget’s Church, near Rowan’s campus Two assaults happen within one week Whit News Minute 10-25-2018 Leave a Reply Cancel reply