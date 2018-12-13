At Rowan’s Boro in Lights event, the Student Government Association (SGA) held the annual Stuff the Bus food drive.

Stuff the Bus is an event held for Student’s Helping Other Profs, or SHOP, an on campus food pantry on Rowan Boulevard, where students can go when they can’t make ends meet for a meal.

The Boro in Lights event for Stuff the Bus is one of the biggest fundraisers for the SHOP of the year. They collect can and other non perishables in order to then supply the SHOP for the rest of the semester and hopefully to ride over into supplying the next semester.

Jenna Day, junior marketing major, is the assistant vice president for the SGA. Day got involved in SGA because she was senator of the economics society and was attending senate for SGA, which made her want to get more involved with both SGA and Rowan overall.

“I think SGA is a voice for the students and it’s a way to get everyone involved and make sure they get a say in what they want Rowan University to be,” Day said.

This food drive will be taking place again during the spring semester and SGA will also be hosting Back to the Boro, where Rowan students go out into the town of Glassboro and clean it up for the Glassboro community in order to connect the community to campus.

Donn Garby, first year education Ph.D student, came to donate.

“I worked in housing for a few years, so I’ve seen food insecurity with my own residents; so I think it’s vital that everyone has a chance to eat. I like that Rowan actually has something for students to come and get food if they need it,” Garby said.

Garby encourages students to partake in donating.

“If you have the capability to donate, I recommend it because it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to eat and not have to worry about it but if you don’t have that privilege hopefully you’ll be in a situation where you can.”

For questions/comments about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

