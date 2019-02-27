

Rowan After Hours (RAH) hosted the annual $1,000 or $10,000 bingo competition for students in Pfleeger Concert Hall on Friday, Feb. 22.



RAH promised that if they were able to fill all 750 seats in the Pfleeger Hall auditorium, they would bump up the total value of prizes from $1,000 values to $10,000 values. Students had until 10 p.m. to fill the seats and the event was only open to Rowan undergraduate students. No guests were allowed to participate.



Prizes included Rowan apparel swag bags, bikes, gift card bundles valued at up to $300 or more, a VR headset, iPad 5 and a Netflix and chill bundle.

All of these prizes preceded the grand finale giveaway: a 40 inch 4K television.



“I definitely think it’s a great way for students to get together with their friends and enjoy some fun, friendly competition,” said Katie Walker, a freshman psychology major.



Walker came very close to winning the PlayStation 3 prize, but came up short in a tiebreaker round of rock, paper, scissors.



“I thought it was fun to see students of all grade levels playing the mini games and the tiebreakers,” Walker said.

The competition was on with Rowan students from all age groups battling it out to win spectacular prizes. Some students, unfortunately, had to experience tiebreakers due to there being the same bingo boards spread throughout.

“I wasn’t expecting there to be that many people. I didn’t know that this was something that was even offered to students, but now that I do know, I would definitely go again,” Walker added.



Excitement in the students progressively grew as prizes got bigger and bigger. Starting out with Rowan swag bags, as the event went on, the real prizes began to emerge, causing an electric feeling in the air.



Bridget O’Brien, a freshman elementary education major, hoped to win some cool prizes at her first $10,000 bingo event.



“I thought it was really fun. I liked it because it is a semi-easy way to win cool prizes that are worth a lot of money,” O’Brien said.

RAH will be hosting two more bingo events in the spring semester. Lil Sibs Bingo will take place on Saturday, March 30, and will allow Rowan students to bring their siblings to campus for a night of prize-winning. The last bingo event of the school year, $1,000 Mystery Bingo, will be hosted on April 13.

Finish out the semester strong by winning some amazing prizes.

