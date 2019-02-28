Women’s swimming & diving win second straight METS

Oops, they did it again!



The Profs captured their second straight Metropolitan Conference Championships (METS) title with a total 1,490.5 points over the three-day event that was held this past weekend at Rutgers-New Brunswick.



The Profs will need to make some room in their trophy case as this will be their second major victory this season, having captured the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) title earlier this month.



It was the Brown and Gold’s workhorses that led them to victory. Junior Carlee Timmins swam a winning time of 17:07.70 in the 1650 freestyle. With that time Timmins earned herself an NCAA Division III Championship (NCAAs) B cut, something coach Brad Browser had mentioned earlier in the season as a major goal of hers coming into the year. With that impressive swim Timmins also earned herself Swimmer of the Meet honors.



It wasn’t just Timmins who helped the Profs rise to the top. Senior captain Miranda Coughlan took second place in the 100 freestyle and anchored the 400 free relay team that placed second, which included junior Emily LaBenski, sophomore Elizabeth O’Brien and freshman standout Kylie Salerno.



Head coach Brad Bowser was named Coach of the Year for the second straight season. Next up is the NCAAs for Timmins, who is the only one qualified according to Rowan Athletics “Top Performances” page. That is certainly an opportunity to make some history for the junior. She will look to continue to build on the historic season she has put together so far.

