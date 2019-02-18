Suspect of Sunoco break-in yet to be identified

The love was quickly gone early Friday morning when a white male decided to knock-in a window at the Sunoco gas station, according to Glassboro Police.

Maybe a rough Valentine’s Day?

Regardless, the subject managed to steal several items from the kiosk located on Delsea Drive and Main Street at 3 a.m., and now police are asking the public to help identify him.

“The subject stole numerous JUUL cartridges and other items before he and an accomplice fled north on Main Street on foot,” the Facebook post from the Glassboro Police Department said.

He was also reported wearing white sneakers and gloves with some type of unidentified design. The subject also had long hair and was wearing red underwear. The accomplice the subject escaped with was reported as wearing all black.

GPD asks if anyone has any information on the incident or recognizes the male in the video to call Detective Cpl. Lou Butler at 856-881-1501, ext. 88132.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be sent by texting “GLASSPD” and your tip to 847411 (tip411), or by clicking “Submit a Tip” on their Facebook page.

